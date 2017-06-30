How to get a 'Congress-mukt' economy

Until the current tsunami of mindless empiricism dislodged it, economics used to be dominated by mindless mathematics. This fetish had developed after the Second World War when, thanks to Paul Samuelson, economists started to think of their discipline as a once-removed cousin of physics. They overlooked, however, the most important difference between maths and physics on the one hand, and economics on the other. The former, especially maths, recognises that some problems can’t be solved. You can see the very long list of these unsolvable or unsolved problems here ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?