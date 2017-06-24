How to make a fortune from wine

The Daily Dose is produced at the Oakwood Winery in Maharashtra

On an average, I get five calls a week from sundry folks looking to enter the wine market in India. “A friend/business acquaintance in France/Australia knows this winery owner — how can I import wine into India?” Or the person wants to start a winery or make wine. My riposte is to tell that old joke about “Do you know how to make a small fortune in wine?” The answer, of course, is “Start with a large fortune!” If the person at the other end is still talking to me, then it’s a serious inquiry and we take things further, which happens ...

Alok Chandra