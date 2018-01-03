How to make in India

After the 1991 liberalisation and subsequently with a benign global environment between 2000 and 2013 non-oil exports grew by 18 per cent per annum and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth exceeded 8 per cent per annum — it’s fastest growth ever. But the benefits of this policy has run its course.

India’s exports peaked at $315 billion in FY13-14 but have since declined to $277 billion in FY16-17. There are some signs of a revival, but if India wants to be a $5 trillion economy by FY25-26 it needs not a small bump up but a quantum leap to $1 trillion in ...