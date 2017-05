It seems like social media is the platform of choice for business houses to “break” their M&A news. A former CEO of a housing portal announced the takeover of a hotel chain through an online travel portal. Similarly, the move of a prominent M&A banker from one business house to another was “broken” by a legal media website. While some portals and online newsfeeds are reeling under the onslaught of fake news, the ubiquity and popularity of online media ensure news breaks become viral in no time.