How to solve a problem like Congress

Rahul Gandhi is set to become Congress president, a post that was once occupied by his father, mother, grandmother, grandfather and great-grandfather. All his relatives were strong-minded individuals who left their own mark on the Congress party and the direction it took. Tehseen Poonawalla has raked up a controversy about family and dynasty that is unlikely to fly within the Congress.

Here is why. Rahul Gandhi has had phases of obsessions about the way the Congress should look. First, it was all about internal democracy. More of it. So the organisation was told that it must hold ...