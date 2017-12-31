As everyone else got into the holiday mood, the Punjab government's decision to slash the number of gazetted holidays in 2018 unleashed a political storm in the state. The Congress government led by Amarinder Singh has declared 18 gazetted holidays— down from 37 in 2017 — with the Opposition parties immediately labelling it ''dictatorship''. Demanding an immediate rollback of the decision, Sukhchain Singh Khaira, president, Secretariat Employees Association, said the move won't help in improving the administration and the government should take care of the public sentiment. The state government, however, maintained its decision will give a much-needed fillip to its functioning.
Hullabaloo over holidays
As everyone else got into the holiday mood, the Punjab government's decision to slash the number of gazetted holidays in 2018 unleashed a political storm in the state
Business Standard Last Updated at December 31, 2017 22:58 IST
http://mybs.in/2UbGYbV
As everyone else got into the holiday mood, the Punjab government's decision to slash the number of gazetted holidays in 2018 unleashed a political storm in the state. The Congress government led by Amarinder Singh has declared 18 gazetted holidays— down from 37 in 2017 — with the Opposition parties immediately labelling it ''dictatorship''. Demanding an immediate rollback of the decision, Sukhchain Singh Khaira, president, Secretariat Employees Association, said the move won't help in improving the administration and the government should take care of the public sentiment. The state government, however, maintained its decision will give a much-needed fillip to its functioning.
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU