Human development bottom up

I have recently written about India’s worsening income distribution since the 1980s and its highest concentration of income among a cross-section of countries for the top 0.001 per cent of the income distribution. I have also written about India’s globally fourth worst rank in exposure to climate risk and the disproportionate number of annual deaths that occur related to it. Earlier I had further written on farmer suicides and how inured we had become. Now, a United Nations Human Development Report (UNHDR) has reemphasised that 193 nations including India endorsed, and ...