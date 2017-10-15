Hunger pangs

The latest edition of the Global Hunger Index (GHI), the 12th such exercise by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), makes for a sobering read. The GHI ranks countries based on four key indicators: Undernourishment, child mortality, child wasting, and child stunting. Of the 119 countries in the developing world ranked in the 2017 report, nearly half the countries fell in the “extremely alarming”, “alarming”, or “serious” categories of hunger levels. However, the level of hunger in developing countries has declined by 27 per cent from ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?