Hunger pangs

The latest edition of the Global Hunger Index (GHI), the 12th such exercise by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), makes for a sobering read. The GHI ranks countries based on four key indicators: Undernourishment, child mortality, child wasting, and child stunting. Of the 119 countries in the developing world ranked in the 2017 report, nearly half the countries fell in the “extremely alarming”, “alarming”, or “serious” categories of hunger levels. However, the level of hunger in developing countries has declined by 27 per cent from ...