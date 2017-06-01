ICICI Bank rides high on improved investor sentiment

Ramp-up of retail franchise, gains from subsidiaries' sale may cushion incremental provisioning

From a year ago, when over half of the analysts tracking the ICICI Bank stock were cautious, a lot has changed in its favour. As of June 1, over 85 per cent recommend 'buy' on the stock, suggesting that optimism for the bank is higher now than a year ago. With this, the gap between the number of 'buy' calls on ICICI Bank is not too different from that of HDFC Bank. The ICICI Bank stock hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday, reflecting the Street's confidence about the bank's prospects. The reason for the optimism is ICICI Bank's ability to rapidly expand its retail business - on the deposit and lending sides. From contributing 46 per cent to the loan book in FY16, the share of retail loans increased to 52 per cent on March 31, 2017. A stable expansion of the bank's mainstay retail product - home loans, up 18 per cent year-on-year in the March 2017 quarter is a positive. Vehicle finance, the next big retail portfolio, also complimented growth. Even the smaller (but unsecured) products, .

Hamsini Karthik