No half-measures
ICICI Bank rides high on improved investor sentiment

Ramp-up of retail franchise, gains from subsidiaries' sale may cushion incremental provisioning

Hamsini Karthik 

From a year ago, when over half of the analysts tracking the ICICI Bank stock were cautious, a lot has changed in its favour. As of June 1, over 85 per cent recommend ‘buy’ on the stock, suggesting that optimism for the bank is higher now than a year ago.  With this, the gap between the number of ‘buy’ calls on ICICI Bank is not too different from that of HDFC Bank. The ICICI Bank stock hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday, reflecting the Street’s confidence about the bank’s prospects.  The reason for the optimism is ICICI ...

