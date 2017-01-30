After the London-based parent of Vodafone India confirmed that the company was in discussions with the Aditya Birla Group for an all-share merger of Vodafone India (excluding Vodafone’s 42 per cent stake in Indus Towers) and Idea Cellular, social media erupted with speculation about the effects of the possible merger. One speculated about a name change: “Idea was originally Birla+AT&T+Tata (then known as Batata). Now if there is a merger with Vodafone it should be called ‘Batata Voda,’” punning on batata vada, a popular Mumbai street food.
Idea plus Vodafone
Vodafone India confirmed that company was in discussions with Aditya Birla Group for merger
Business Standard January 30, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
