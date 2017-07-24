Identity crisis

A majority of Indians get to hear about the nation’s food safety regulator only when something goes wrong, the man running it has complained. Asked whether he was looking to hire more food inspectors, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal said he wasn’t certain if many Indians know about the body. Set up in 2011, more than five years after it was authorised, the body has moved gradually while setting standards for the food industry. While controversies that have been erupting periodically — such as the 2014 Maggi fiasco — have given it some exposure, becoming a household name could take much longer, Agarwal rued.