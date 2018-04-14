Ideology vs Government

What happens when an ideological agenda comes up against the practicalities of governance? Only three outcomes are possible. In one, the ideologues oust the head of the government. In another, the head of the government ousts the ideologues. And in the third, the two become one.

The latest to achieve this merger is Xi Jinping of China. But he is only the latest in a very long line of such M&A artists. Stalin, Mao, Hitler, and, closer home, Indira Gandhi are just a few of the well-known names. As far as can be seen, the two don’t quarrel over the direction on which there ...