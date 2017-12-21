Ignorance is bliss

A routine annual press interaction organised by Maruti Suzuki was hijacked by reporters who began to quiz the firm’s representatives present at the event on electric vehicles.



Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava took most of the questions in his stride but also added a caveat — since it was a relatively untested market and not much information on electric vehicles was available he would be relying on his ‘ignorance’ rather than 'experience' to answer the press queries.

