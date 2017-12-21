A routine annual press interaction organised by Maruti Suzuki was hijacked by reporters who began to quiz the firm’s representatives present at the event on electric vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava took most of the questions in his stride but also added a caveat — since it was a relatively untested market and not much information on electric vehicles was available he would be relying on his ‘ignorance’ rather than 'experience' to answer the press queries.
Ignorance is bliss
Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava took most of the questions in his stride but also added a caveat
Business Standard Last Updated at December 21, 2017 23:24 IST
http://mybs.in/2UbBv5H
