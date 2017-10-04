Imaginative cover-up

The success of the recent Hollywood female superhero film, Wonder Woman, led to a spike in demand for merchandise related to the character. The film was equally successful in neighbouring Pakistan and the rights to the character in question along with other characters from a comic book franchise were licensed to a chain of milk-shake stores in that country. All was well till the dairy company needed to come up with creatives for female character. Given the sartorial restrictions on women in Pakistan, the company tried to cover the superhero’s legs with cycling shorts. The rights holder refused to approve the change. In the end, the licence holder ended up with a display in which the female superhero was seen peeking from behind an enormous fruit, hiding the “objectionable” parts of her anatomy.

