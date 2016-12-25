TRENDING ON BS
Subhasish Dey & Kunal Sen: The politics of MGNREGA fund allocation
Implementation begins at home

The government, in its endeavour to sensitise companies about the merits of cashless transactions, called a meeting of certain industry associations at Udyog Bhawan. Some representatives, who had arrived early for the meeting, decided to go to the building’s canteen for a cup of tea but found there was no provision for paying through cash/credit/prepaid cards. Miffed, some of them raised the issue in the meeting. The ministry needed to set its house in order first, they demanded.

