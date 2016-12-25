The government, in its endeavour to sensitise companies about the merits of cashless transactions, called a meeting of certain industry associations at Udyog Bhawan. Some representatives, who had arrived early for the meeting, decided to go to the building’s canteen for a cup of tea but found there was no provision for paying through cash/credit/prepaid cards. Miffed, some of them raised the issue in the meeting. The ministry needed to set its house in order first, they demanded.
Implementation begins at home
Government, in its endeavour to sensitise companies about the merits of cashless transactions
Business Standard December 25, 2016 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK4AAV
The government, in its endeavour to sensitise companies about the merits of cashless transactions, called a meeting of certain industry associations at Udyog Bhawan. Some representatives, who had arrived early for the meeting, decided to go to the building’s canteen for a cup of tea but found there was no provision for paying through cash/credit/prepaid cards. Miffed, some of them raised the issue in the meeting. The ministry needed to set its house in order first, they demanded.
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Rs 3 lakh health coverage at Rs 11 per day
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Enjoy Free Stock Trading with Upstox
- Ameo Own today pay in 2018 Ameo EMI starts ?11999 T&C
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Moving a business from mobile ready to Mobile First
- Go Cashless, buy Health Insurance Online
- The Power of the Hybrid Cloud
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU