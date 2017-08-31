Importance of civic sense

With reference to the editorial, “Raining problems” (August 31), Mumbai was thrown out of gear due to heavy rain. As usual, the blame game began with political parties blaming each other for the deluge.



The state government and the municipal authorities failed to control the damage, resulting in the loss of crores of rupees. It is the duty of the municipal authorities to be prepared for unforeseen calamities. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is a cash-rich body. It should spend money on improving the drainage system, especially in areas prone to flooding. In many places drains are choked by plastic bags, litter and other waste from housing societies.





The people of Mumbai should become conscious and avoid using plastic bags and throwing litter on the roads and bring to the notice of the higher authorities the loopholes in the functioning of the municipal body.

The city should have a good drainage system, a well-connected public transport system and adequate infrastructure, including clean roads.



If people had several problems related to the environment, basic amenities and health would not have cropped up. Keeping the surroundings clean is not the job of the government or municipal authorities alone; we also have a role in that. should be inculcated in children so that they become good citizens later — they should know not only about their rights but also how they should carry out their duties. Children should be taught cleanliness and hygiene. They can become the best teachers for any social initiative.

Veena Shenoy, Thane

