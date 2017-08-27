Impunity in Haryana

The primary duty of any government is to ensure that law and order prevails; but the government of Haryana, over the course of the past week, has failed in that duty. The conviction for rape of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda spiritual sect, set off rioting and clashes with the police across Haryana and those led to dozens of lives being lost. After a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula in Haryana convicted Singh, his followers ran riot in that town, at the cost of 28 lives. Eight were also reported dead in Sirsa, near the headquarters of the ...