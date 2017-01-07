In Bollywood-crazy India, fusion music gains ground

Segment is growing rapidly, constituting over half of Rs 1,000 cr non-film music market in country

Segment is growing rapidly, constituting over half of Rs 1,000 cr non-film music market in country

It is not uncommon these days for Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam to grace fusion music concerts in Mumbai. An accomplished singer, Nigam has been seen at quite a few of them in the last few months. Nigam isn't alone in making a beeline for these shows. Ghazal and pop singer Hariharan, jazz artiste Louis Banks and Shankar Mahadevan of the popular composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy are all over the fusion music circuit these days. Concerts by these artistes are a regular affair across metros and mini-metros in the country. The interest of mainstream artistes in fusion music is due ...

Aditi Divekar & Viveat Susan Pinto