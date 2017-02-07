In cricketing parlance

While arguing for bail for nine officials of IDBI Bank and Kingfisher Airlines in a loan default case, the counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation invoked cricketing terms such as “main player” to describe the roles of the accused. As an explanation, the counsel said the cricketing terms were used because Vijay Mallya, an accused in the case, owned an Indian Premier League team, prompting the judge to ask who the Virat Kohli of the episode was.
