In defence of defence expos

At the recently concluded Defence Exposition (Defexpo) three interesting statements were made by people who matter.

The defence secretary stated that identification of Strategic Partners (SPs), potentially key private sector companies in our Make in India efforts to manufacture military platforms, was still in a very preliminary stage and it might take at least another year for a decision to emerge. Second is the statement of the defence minister that she has to walk a “thin line” while considering the demands of the armed forces to purchase rather than make, and finally, the ...