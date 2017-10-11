In for a 'rich haul'

-
As football fever grips Delhi — with several matches of the Fifa Under-17 World Cup being held in the city — the Delhi Police could just become “rich”. Fifa regulations prohibit any item that can be used as a projectile from being carried inside stadia. So, spectators to the match between India and Colombia had to deposit everything from headphones, pen drives to loose change at the entrance gate. As coins started piling up, some matchgoers protested the government’s decision to introduce Rs 10 coins because those, too, had to be handed over. While counting had not started, a senior policeman posted near the venue disclosed that more than 600 kg of coins had been collected.
