In Gujarat, again a Modi referendum

Gujarat Assembly elections started receiving national media attention in 2002. The coverage has continued to increase in every election since then. It has now reached a level that can only be termed over the top even in politics-obsessed India.

Much has been made of all leading lights of the Union government and those state governments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) laying siege to the poll-bound state. But virtually all print and electronic media stars have para-dropped to offer their “in-depth” take after spending some hours in some select pockets. Doubtless more of it ...