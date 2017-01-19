In-house promotion

Central ministers and officials have in the past written pieces on contemporary issues, sometimes expressing their views on a subject, sometimes explaining the government’s stance. The current dispensation is trying to promote such articles. A separate section has been created on the official information website of the government, where a compilation of all articles and pieces written by ministers and officials in the last few years has been uploaded. The section does provide a quick overview of what Narendra Modi’s ministers have been writing about over the last two and half years.