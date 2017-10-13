In praise of coalitions

Everyone agrees that mindsets, defined as an established set of unshakeable beliefs, are dangerous things. They make you think that an opinion is valid merely because you hold it. Everyone also agrees that British colonial rule left India with several sets of mindsets. An important one amongst these was and is that the best way for a country to arrange its politics is by means of two-party system. According to this mindset, any departure in either direction — a one-party system or a multi-party system — is an aberration to be corrected. But this is an idiotic way of ...