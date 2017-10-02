In the name of Gandhi

A secular tribute is in order for the Father of the Nation, who espoused a that stood for principled rule for all. On the occasion of Jayanti, an assembly of religious leaders, academics and scientists met in New Delhi to discuss the They proposed that the 67 acres of government-acquired land contiguous to 2.77 acres of disputed land be released by the Centre for the construction of “Vishwadharmi Shri Ram Manavata Bhavan”, consisting of places of worship for Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, Judaism and Zoroastrianism, and giving equal respect and status to all the religions. The conference declaration urged for setting up a 27-member “All India National Steering Committee” under the chairmanship of Prime Minister and taking the lead to find an amicable solution to “the vexing and complex” dispute. Speakers at the conference included Ram Vilas Vedanti, Arif Mohammad Khan, Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Swami Agnivesh, Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, Dr Vishwanath Karad and many other academics and religious scholars.