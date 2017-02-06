In US, competition for Dr Reddy's intensifies

Dr Reddy's performance for the December 2016 quarter (Q3) came ahead of estimates. At first sight, some sequential improvements may excite investors. Net profit at Rs 470 crore was way ahead of Rs 377 crore indicated by Bloomberg consensus estimate. Operating profit at Rs 879 crore beat estimate of Rs 707 crore, even as revenue at Rs 3,707 crore came in slightly lower than expectations of Rs 3,726 crore. Profits exceeding estimates need to be seen in the light of the September quarter, which had spawned subdued expectations. Also, the higher-than-expected operating profit got lift from ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?