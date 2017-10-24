Incentive or not?

JUST IN
Apropos the Chinese Whispers item, “First-time marriage only” (October 24), it is not clear whether all unmarried employees would be eligible for the allowance and leave or a “minimum service” or age restrictions would apply. 

It is not clear whether this would be a one-time benefit or the allowance would be monthly and a week’s leave an annual affair. Of course, if the benefits don’t continue post marriage, it may be interpreted as a disincentive for getting married. If the benefits do continue, it would discriminate against already married employees.

Banks are unpredictable about imposing/concealing terms and conditions in small print. Having passed the test at the entry level, SBI employees will protect their self-interest. But those handling Right to Information in SBI should have their answers ready.

M G Warrier,  Thiruvananthapuram
First Published: Tue, October 24 2017.

