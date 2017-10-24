Incentive or not?

Apropos the Chinese Whispers item, “First-time marriage only” (October 24), it is not clear whether all unmarried employees would be eligible for the allowance and leave or a “minimum service” or age restrictions would apply.

It is not clear whether this would be a one-time benefit or the allowance would be monthly and a week’s leave an annual affair. Of course, if the don’t continue post marriage, it may be interpreted as a disincentive for getting married. If the do continue, it would discriminate against already

Banks are unpredictable about imposing/concealing terms and conditions in small print. Having passed the test at the entry level, employees will protect their self-interest. But those handling Right to Information in should have their answers ready.

M G Warrier, Thiruvananthapuram

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number