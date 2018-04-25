Income Tax department prescribes dress code for employees of Delhi office

IT dept ‘suits up’

The has prescribed a dress code for the employees of its Delhi office. Sources say the move was triggered by a recent incident when a young officer turned up in a pair of faded jeans for an official function. A principal commissioner who attended the event took umbrage and released an order urging employees to wear “appropriate, formal, clean, modest and decent clothes”. Those who don’t follow the code would invite corrective action, the order said.

From (M) to (I)

The recently-concluded party congress of the (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Hyderabad witnessed heated discussions on the political lines of party chief Sitaram Yechury and his predecessor Several delegates spoke vociferously in favour of the party pursuing the political line put forward by Yechury. A delegate from Punjab even threatened to sit on dharna on the dais if the party leadership didn't agree to Yechury's line. However, the last word belonged to party leader Uday Narvekar. He said (M) pursuing the Karat line for the next three years would ensure the party would be renamed (I), where the 'I' stood for 'irrelevant’, since the party would become irrelevant in Indian politics. Eventually, given the support from party delegates, the Yechury line won the day.

Name of the game

Following the conviction of Asaram in a rape case, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is facing a challenge: there are demands that places named after the convicted godman be rechristened. State capital Bhopal has two places named after Asaram — a road crossing and a bus stand — both located in the neighbourhood of Asaram's ashram near the Raja Bhoj airport on the city outskirts. “No one is above the Constitution, the law, and public sentiments. It is a country where the name of Aurangzeb Road has also been changed. Soon, we will take appropriate action on this matter too,” Chouhan said on Wednesday.