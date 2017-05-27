India, Africa face similar challenges, can learn together

Edited excerpts from PM Modi's speech at inauguration of annual meeting of African Development Bank

Africa-India trade has multiplied in the last 15 years. It has doubled in the last five years to reach nearly $72 billion in 2014-15. India’s commodity trade with Africa in 2015-16 was higher than our commodity trade with the United States of America. Our partnership is not confined to governments alone. India’s private sector is at the forefront of driving this impetus. From 1996 to 2016, Africa accounted for nearly one-fifth of Indian overseas direct investments. India is the fifth-largest country investing in the continent, with investments over the past 20 years ...

