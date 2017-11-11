India and Canada will benefit from tech partnerships

Canada is home to one of the largest South Asian communities abroad, per capita. In fact, close to 1.2 million Canadians are of Indian heritage. Canada and India enjoy a longstanding relationship built on our shared traditions of democracy and strong interpersonal connections. India remains the fastest growing economy in the world and is a priority market for Canada. The vibrancy of Canada’s cultural and people-to-people ties with India is a competitive advantage we have not yet fully tapped for our mutual benefit. Now is the time to seize opportunities, be ambitious and expand ...