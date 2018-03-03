India, Bangladesh locked in a love-hate relationship

Sheikh Hasina’s intriguing comment the other day that India should make an effort to keep neighbours happy raises a number of possibilities that it would be unwise of Narendra Modi to ignore. Since she was speaking to Indian journalists, the warning was obviously meant to be conveyed to New Delhi where the Prime Minister alone matters in our one-man government.

The obvious first inference is that the Bangladesh Prime Minister wants Mr Modi to know bilateral relations are not quite as hunky-dory as Indians believe. But there are bound to be wider implications. Bhutan’s ...