India cheer for UPL as scrip at all-time high on BSE, LatAm worries remain

The UPL stock hit an all-time high of ~892 on the BSE on Tuesday, on expectations that a normal monsoon will improve its volumes and boost revenue growth. India accounts for 20 per cent of its consolidated revenues. Analysts at Emkay Research said a favourable monsoon should see a buoyant demand for agrochemicals in the coming Kharif season. Also, a shift in crop pattern towards cotton, rice and maize will benefit the sector. The management expects the growth to continue in FY18, with revenues growing at 12-15 per cent and margins expanding 50-75 basis points (bps), on the back of a strong global agrochemical demand favouring generic players such as UPL. Revenue in FY17 was up 16 per cent, while margins expanded 110 bps year-on-year. Over the past four years, the company has been able to outperform the global agrochemical sector, given the shift to generic products as farmers sought to cut their costs due to a sharp decline in global crop prices. Over the FY17-20 period, analysts at ..

Ram Prasad Sahu