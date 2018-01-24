India has arrived: Letter To BS on PM Modi's speech at Davos

-
ALSO READIndia to be a $5-trillion economy by 2025: Full text of Modi's WEF speech Independence Day 2017: Rs 1.25 lakh crore black money detected post note ban, says Modi PM Modi heads to Davos with a message for the world: India's time has come An aspirational speech: PM Modi lays out vision of a 'New India' PM Modi's Independence Day speech hints at policy shift on jobs
-
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (pictured) speech at the World Economic Forum urging joint action on climate change, economic cooperation and terrorism offer a ray of hope to a world that is struggling to cope. History was made when Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to make the opening address at Davos and the occasion recognised his arrival as a “statesman salesman” on the world stage and India as an economic and geopolitical power.
In an obvious reference to the US President Donald Trump’s America First pitch, Modi also warned that protectionism can be as dangerous as terrorism and climate change. One hopes that the Indian Prime Minister’s wisdom sinks into other world leaders and has the desired effect.N J Ravi Chander Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU