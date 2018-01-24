JUST IN
New India vs Other India: When will we get on the digital highway?
Business Standard

India has arrived: Letter To BS on PM Modi's speech at Davos

History was made when Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to make the opening address at Davos

Business Standard 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (pictured) speech at the World Economic Forum urging joint action on climate change, economic cooperation and terrorism offer a ray of hope to a world that is struggling to cope. History was made when Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to make the opening address at Davos and the occasion recognised his arrival as a “statesman salesman” on the world stage and India as an economic and geopolitical power.

In an obvious reference to the US President Donald Trump’s America First pitch, Modi also warned that protectionism can be as dangerous as terrorism and climate change. One hopes that the Indian Prime Minister’s wisdom sinks into other world leaders and has the desired effect. N J Ravi Chander Bengaluru

First Published: Wed, January 24 2018. 22:34 IST

