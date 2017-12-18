India Inc. in 2017

By all accounts, 2017 has been an eventful year at India Inc. It raised a record Rs70,000 crore in over 122 new public issues.

New heads were appointed at some of its biggest, most visible and celebrated firms. It jostled and negotiated a once in a lifetime policy change in the goods and services tax and the new bankruptcy law. Big bang mergers became de rigueur, besides much else. If one were to attempt the risky task for understanding and/or clubbing events in terms of trends, here’s my four: Big gets bigger: It was a year that made future Goliaths, some even ...