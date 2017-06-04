India Inc must step up on cyber insurance

Corporate and insurance firms should work together to fight the associated risks

Cybercrime is back in the news, with the recent ransomware attack WannaCry that struck users and firms across the world. Impacting over 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries, it held people and organisations to ransom and at the mercy of cyber-attackers. While this incident might have brought the topic back into the limelight, cybercrime is already a day-to-day phenomenon. More than 4,000 ransomware attacks occurred every day across the globe in 2016 — up from 1,000 attacks a day in 2015. Cybercrime damages cost the world $3 trillion in 2016; this figure will rise to $21 ...

Bhargav Dasgupta