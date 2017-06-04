India Inc must step up on cyber insurance

Cybercrime is back in the news, with the recent ransomware attack WannaCry that struck users and firms across the world. Impacting over 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries, it held people and organisations to ransom and at the mercy of cyber-attackers. While this incident might have brought the topic back into the limelight, cybercrime is already a day-to-day phenomenon. More than 4,000 ransomware attacks occurred every day across the globe in 2016 — up from 1,000 attacks a day in 2015. Cybercrime damages cost the world $3 trillion in 2016; this figure will rise to $21 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?