India & Malthus Version II

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been getting many nasty shocks of late but none could have been nastier than the march staged by the farmers of Maharashtra protesting against their plight, which is quite terrible. The paradox is that the agricultural economy has been doing very poorly even as output has been increasing.

Meanwhile, the industrial parts of the economy are slowly recovering after a bad slump for four years. This is happening in the last year of this government’s life. The same thing had happened to the previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government ...