India must legalise, regulate the whole gamut of gambling: Sarika Patel

Sarika Patel, commissioner, Gambling Commission, the UK’s sector regulator, was in India recently to attend an event organised by All India Gaming Federation. Patel, a chartered accountant with over 25 years of experience in public and private sectors, shares her views with Sudipto Dey on why it is in the country’s interest to legalise and regulate the gambling sector. Edited excerpts: Could you share the role of Gambling Commission? Gambling Commission was established through the Gambling Act 2005 to regulate commercial gambling in Britain. Our stated objectives ...