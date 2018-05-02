India must make the most of a thaw in its relations with China

Less than a year after India and China came close to an armed conflict in Doklam, a plateau in the Himalayas that is claimed by both Thimphu and Beijing, leaders of the two Asian giants sought to reboot their bilateral ties in the ancient city of Wuhan.

Over the past year, India has been looking at its eastern neighbour with increasing suspicion as Beijing continued to strengthen its grip in the Indian Ocean, the latest example being the events in the Maldives. The so-called “informal summit”, during April 27 and 28, between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi ...