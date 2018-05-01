India needs a Patricia de Lille

Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s often misquoted poem, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, came to my mind the other day when I received a WhatsApp from a friend who has recently moved from Gurugram to Cape Town, informing me about Day Zero and how Cape Town expected to be out of the water.

With nothing but a vast coastline enveloping it, water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink — often misquoted as “not a drop to drink” — for once sounded apt to me. However, the good news was that it was an empty threat, a panic created by the then mayor Particia de Lille. ...