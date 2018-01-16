Why are multinational corporations unable to crack the Indian market?

Last week, two seemingly unrelated reports on the same page of a pink daily got me thinking on the journey of multinational corporations in India.

After almost a decade of breaking its joint venture with Nusli Wadia-led Britannia and striking out on its own, French food major Danone announced it is exiting the dairy business in India, and will instead focus on growing its nutrition business in the country. The frustration of not being able to crack the world’s biggest milk producing and consuming market was hardly lost on anyone, more so given that fresh dairy ...