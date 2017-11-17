India's no-no capital

A frequent piece of advice offered to long-term visitors or foreign residents — journalists, diplomats and suchlike — in the capital used to be: “If you want to see the country, get out of Delhi.” It’s a worthless suggestion now.

They’re getting out fast anyway. Two years ago, when a disgusted New York Times correspondent Gardiner Harris wrote a long piece provoked by how he quit the post after his young son had to be hospitalised with steroids in the middle of the night upon developing severe breathing difficulties, a storm of opinion erupted, for ...