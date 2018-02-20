India's spatial development: Services can grow in medium-density locations

Manufacturing and services have exhibited very different spatial growth patterns. Manufacturing is spatially dispersing, while service continues to concentrate in mega cities and high-density clusters. Given that India’s growth has stemmed from a burgeoning service sector, India’s spatial disparity has widened.

Managing urbanisation, such that it promotes growth as well inclusive spatial development, has become more pressing and challenging in India. Services, too, just like manufacturing, can promote inclusive spatial development. Policymakers need to develop medium-density ...