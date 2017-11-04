India's stand on OBOR and Kashmir are both very clear

Q China has again urged India to join OBOR (One Belt One Road) initiative and China is also clear that they are not going to change their stand on Kashmir. Do you have any response to that? Spokesperson of the government Raveesh Kumar: On both OBOR and Kashmir our stand is clear. We have articulated our stand on OBOR several times from this forum and there is no change in that stand. We are for connectivity, but connectivity which is open, which is free, which is equitable. Similarly, our position on Kashmir is well known and needs no further articulation. Q On the issue of ...