Indian Budget's misplaced priorities

One area where Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be under no pressure when he presents his Budget is defence spending. Under no pressure because there is a remarkable consensus among our political parties that we continue our wild and wholly disproportionate splurge on a bloated army.

Let’s have a look at the numbers. Last year, Mr Jaitley allocated Rs 3.59 trillion to the Ministry of Defence, 57 per cent of which went to the army, 22 per cent to the air force, 14 per cent to the navy and much of the remaining 7 per cent went to the Defence Research and Development ...