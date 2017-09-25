Indian investment in Europe

Although uncertainty on account of geopolitical issues around the world continues and despite slow progress on Brexit, the positive election results in the Netherlands, France and now Germany have kept European deal activity buoyant. This was evident in the value of European mergers and acquisitions (M&As), which were up by 30.1 per cent in the first six months of 2017. Inbound investments in Europe amounting to almost USD 211.1 billion have been announced till June, the highest year-to-date value since 2001 as per Mergermarket data. However, there was 65.7 per cent drop in the value ...