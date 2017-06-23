Indian Muslim or Muslim Indian?

It's become crytsal clear that the fears of the highly educated Muslims were well-founded

The Madhya Pradesh government last Sunday had arrested 15 people for supposedly celebrating Pakistan’s win in the Champions Trophy final. By this token, Britain should be arresting almost all Indians with Brit citizenship for supporting India’s team. Little wonder, then, that at one of those ‘Three years of NDA’ meetings someone said “Indian Muslims have never been under such severe pressure as they are today”. This usage reminded me of something that happened three decades ago when I was working for a large multi-edition newspaper. A ...

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan