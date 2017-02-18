Indigenous fabrics all the rage among politicians

P G Wodehouse’s legendary hero, Bertie Wooster, once contributed an article to his Aunt Dahlia’s magazine, Milady's Boudoir, called “What the Well-Dressed Man is Wearing”. What would he have written today, in the context of Indian politicians — what is the well-dressed Indian politician wearing? The sartorial trend is being blazed by the two “princes” of Indian politics, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who are wearing kurtas and jeans — the sharpest uniform for young politicians, much in the way Rajiv Gandhi led the trend marrying sneakers with khadi kurta pyjamas (and Mont Blanc pen).
Priyanka Gandhi’s elegant saris, if draped indifferently, are scrutinised eagerly. But it is Dimple Yadav’s handloom cotton saris, vivid and bright, which have won approval. A new trend is the style of sari blouses that V K Sasikala has been wearing lately (she seems to have got a whole lot of them tailored, although she might not be allowed to wear them where she’s gone).
Business Standard February 18, 2017 Last Updated at 20:42 IST
Priyanka Gandhi’s elegant saris, if draped indifferently, are scrutinised eagerly. But it is Dimple Yadav’s handloom cotton saris, vivid and bright, which have won approval. A new trend is the style of sari blouses that V K Sasikala has been wearing lately (she seems to have got a whole lot of them tailored, although she might not be allowed to wear them where she’s gone).
