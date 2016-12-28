IndiGo: Robust load factor, capacity to limit downside

Higher oil prices and rupee depreciation to impact rivals more than IndiGo

Given market share gains and higher capacity addition, InterGlobe Aviation, which runs the IndiGo airline, is better placed than peers to capture a larger chunk of robust passenger growth going ahead. The company posted a 43% year-on-year growth in passenger volumes for October and November against a sector growth of 23%. IndiGo’s passenger market share, which was under 40% between March and September, thus stood at 42% for October and November. It has also been adding more capacity than its own projections over the June and September quarters. In October and November, ...

Ram Prasad Sahu