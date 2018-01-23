JUST IN
Indira Canteens are facing a peculiar problem of missing spoons

The chain of popular eateries, modelled on Tamil Nadu's Amma Canteens, is struggling to replenish the missing spoons

Indira Canteens, the Karnataka government’s flagship initiative to offer affordable food to the urban poor, are facing a peculiar problem: missing spoons. This, despite having a system to issue coupons against every meal ordered and CCTVs to monitor the outlets.

The chain of popular eateries, modelled on Tamil Nadu’s Amma Canteens, is struggling to replenish the missing spoons. For now, the government might have to grin and bear it as it prepares for the Assembly elections in a few months.

