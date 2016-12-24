Indus Waters Treaty issues have to be redressed bilaterally

Indus Waters Treaty should be done bilaterally between India and Pakistan, says Swarup

Q: Sir, regarding the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, is India now going to engage in direct discussions with Pakistan. Like the World Bank has said, are we hopeful of a solution, of resolving this issue by January 2017? Vikas Swarup, spokesperson for the external affairs ministry: India has always believed that the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, which includes the redressal of technical questions and differences, should be done bilaterally between India and Pakistan. There are examples available where such matters had been successfully resolved bilaterally within the ...

